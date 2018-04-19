Man sentenced in 2015 deadly shooting in Malden, MO

Floyd Young was sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting in Malden, Mo. in 2015. (Source: Malden Police Department)

A man was sentenced in court on Thursday, April 19 in a Malden, Missouri deadly shooting.

Floyd M. Young was sentenced to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and 15 years for armed criminal action. The judge ruled both sentences will run consecutively.

He apologized to the victim's family during the sentencing on Thursday morning.

The victim, Dustin Greer, died from his injuries.

