Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Cape Girardeau, MO

Crews are on the scene of a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, April 19 involving a school bus.

According to authorities, a Risco school bus was going north on Middle Street when it pulled into the intersection at Broadway and hit a car going west on Broadway.

No students were on the bus.

The driver of the vehicle. was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

