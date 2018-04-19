Paducah, KY police search for man accused of stealing from Walmart store

Paducah police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say tried to steal more than $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart on Paducah’s southside.

According to employees, the man walked out of the store with a cart containing the merchandise about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. Employees confronted the man and he left the cart in front of the store and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

