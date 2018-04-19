Graves Co., Sheriff's Office searches for man missing for two months

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office said it is crucial that a missing man is found.

Family members told deputies that David Craig Mangrum has been missing since February 7. After looking for him for two months, they reported him missing to the sheriff's office on April 18.

One official said Mangrum is in need of medication and hasn't had it since he left. He said this is not the first time Mangram has gone missing. Mangram was reported missing in December of 2017 and was later found in a strangers yard.

Mangrum is described as a white male, age 36, with gray hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Mangrum was last seen at 919 Clark Street in Mayfield, Kentucky around 8 a.m.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of David Craig Mangrum’s whereabouts, please call Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or local law authorities.

