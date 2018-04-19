Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

Ten students scored high enough to receive Academic Awards totaling $13,000 and three other students received honorable mentions.

In addition to Academic Awards, winners received welding gloves, and first place also received a welding helmet purchased with donations from ILMO Products. Participants were judged by their welds, which were performed in the RLC Welding Lab earlier in the day.

Austin Tennyson, a home-schooled student out of Hamilton County, took home first place. Hayden Gire of Wayne County placed second and Drake Hoagland of Waltonville placed third.

Pete Wilce, Welding Associate Professor, said, "We had a really good showing today, so thank you all for being here."

For more information about RLC's Welding Program, visit www.rlc.edu or contact the Applied Science and Technology Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1272 or wilcep@rlc.edu.

