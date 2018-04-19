This week in music: 1969 Aquarius - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1969 Aquarius

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Musical memories on this Friday morning.

These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart this week in 1969.   At number five was Tommy Roe with Dizzy.  The song was an international hit, topping the charts in both the U.S. and Great Britain.  Dizzy, I'm so Dizzy, my head is spinning like a whirlpool, it never ends.

Jerry Butler was in the number four spot with Only the Strong Survive. It was the biggest hit of Butler's career.  Elvis Presley, Billy Paul and The Tramps also recorded versions of the song.  

The Isley Brothers were parked in the number three position with It's Your Thing. The song takes a shot at Motown chief Berry Gordy who put the clamps down on his artists after the Isleys left the label in late 1968.


At number two was Blood, Sweat and Tears with You've Made Me So Very Happy.  The song was co-written by Brenda Holloway who released her version in 1967.  It only got as high as number 39.  Blood, Sweat and Tears covered the song two years later and it became one of their biggest hits.  Ironically Holloway wrote You've Made Me So Very Happy after a break up with her boyfriend.

And in the top spot for this week in '69 was The Fifth Dimension with Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In.  It's a medley of two songs written for the musical Hair.  It spend six weeks at number one making it The Fifth Dimension's biggest chart hit.  Billboard ranks it at number 66 on its all time Hot 100 chart.   When the moon is in the Seventh House, and Jupiter aligns with Mars, then peace will guide the planets, and love will steer the stars.
This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.

