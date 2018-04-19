Caruthersville,MO man arrested on domestic assault warrant

Police arrested on man with a domestic assault warrant (Source: KFVS)

Police in Caruthersville, Missouri arrested a man on an active warrant on Wednesday, April 18.

Caruthersville Officers said they arrested 25-year-old Alexander Jackson of Caruthersville on an active warrant through Caruthersville Municipal Court for domestic assault.

Jackson was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held on a $201 cash bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.