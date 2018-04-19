First Alert: Most of Heartland under frost advisory

Grant Dade says today has been much cooler than what we saw across the area yesterday.

We are seeing a few clouds as well, but these clouds will begin to dissipate.

Much of the Heartland is under a frost advisory tonight with our far northeastern counties under a freeze warning.

As skies clear this evening, winds will relax as well. This will allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset.

Temperatures during the evening hours will fall through the 40s. By the time you wake up on Friday, we will see low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Patchy frost will likely develop around 4 a.m. in many areas.

Frost will dissipate by 8 a.m. on Friday with lots of sunshine expected in the morning.

Highs on Friday will reach the lower to middle 60s.



We will look ahead to your weekend to see if rain could ruin your outdoor plans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.