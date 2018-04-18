Special first pitch thrown at Chaffee High game

Only a week after Jett Owens was hit in the face with a line drive foul ball that fractured his skull, he was honored by throwing out the first pitch. Well, at least he was given the opportunity.

Jett was introduced to the crowd at Chaffee being carried out by his older brother.

Then he was given a ball to throw to catcher Landon Tenkhoff, the player who incidentally hit the foul ball, but needed help from his big brother.

The five-year-old was sitting deep along the third base line when Tenkhoff hit the ball.

"It flew fast and we didn't even see it you just heard it," said Bobbie Owens, Jett's Mom. "Heard the smack."

The ball cracked his skull which caused the Owens to take a trip to St. Louis at the Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

