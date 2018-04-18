eLaunch student trade show in Marion, IL

They were tasked with creating a business at the beginning of the year (Source: KFVS)

Students from eLaunch Williamson County met with and learned from local entrepreneurs, participated in organizational meetings, toured local businesses, and heard from guest speakers this year.

The students were tasked with creating a business at the beginning of the year and they presented their businesses Wednesday at the Pavilion in Marion at a trade show event that they hosted.

Businesses including a lawn care business, tutoring, and a t-shirt company among many others.

This year, the eLaunch students purchased a Kawasaki Mule SX from a local business. The Watermark Auto Group, Pass One Hour Heating & Air, Brad Olson Attorney at Law, First Southern Bank, and CORE Pharmacy were among the sponsors that helped the students raise money.

They raffled off the side by side and the prize went to Maria Brown.

Matthew Segner a Junior at Carterville High School started a Car Repair and Detailing shop with his brother. He spoke about why small businesses are important for southern Illinois.

"In small businesses its really hard to keep striving and be successful because you have those big names that are in every big city, but small businesses they provide a lot to the community they are the ones that give back to the community," Segner said.

