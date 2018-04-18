SIU professor creates Cub Scout award

Wesley Calvert was not in Boy Scouts growing up, but his son came home from school saying he wanted to join the Cub Scouts. (Source: Pixabay.com)

So, the two jumped into the program and Calvert is now a Den Leader.

Calvert became so involved in the program that he created an award called the Fearful Symmetry.

It is an award based on the mathematics of symmetry. That is something Calvert knows a lot because he is an Associate Professor and the Director of Undergraduate Studies in Mathematics at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

He based the name on that of a William Blake poem called the tiger that uses the term fearful symmetry. Calvert talked about how he hopes this sparks the curiosity for mathematics for anyone.

"What I'm hoping it will do for interests, is that it will help people bridge the interests that kids naively have in anything to a big enough world where they can keep doing stuff and keep being interested," he said.

The award has Scouts doing things like folding and rolling paper to make a lantern, drawing traditional Indian Kolam art patterns using chalk on a sidewalk, or making Native American rugs and patchworks using paper.

