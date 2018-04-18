Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team trains

The Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team performed monthly training on Wednesday, April 11.

Cape Girardeau Technical Rescue, Jackson Technical Rescue, and South Scott County EMS Technical Rescue and Sikeston Technical Rescue all participated in the training of confined space and high angle rescues within the Sikeston Power Station.

According to the Sikeston Rescue, the team completed two mock rescues where workers had either fallen or were trapped within the facility.

