$10M grant to fight opioid use in MO announced by lawmakers

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Missouri another $10 million opioid crisis grant, according to Sen. Roy Blunt (MO).

“In 2016, nearly three Missourians died every day from an opioid overdose,” said Blunt. “Drug overdose deaths have surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the number one accidental cause of death in our state. Addiction is treatable, but only around ten percent of those struggling with the disease get the help they need. This grant funding will provide additional resources to expand and improve treatment and prevention services.”

The move was praised by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill who has spearheaded efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in the state, according to her office.

“Opioid addiction continues to devastate families and communities across Missouri, but we’re also seeing addiction and prevention treatment programs chip away at an epidemic that at times has felt unstoppable,” said McCaskill, a former Jackson County Prosecutor. “These new resources will go a long way in continuing to combat this crisis and give tools to the folks on the front lines by expanding treatment access to families who need it most, reducing overdose deaths, and cutting down on overprescriptions.”

The grants are a result of the 21st Century Cures Act.

