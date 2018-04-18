Parents get free help securing car seats in Cape Girardeau, MO

Parents were learning how to install car seats for their young children Wednesday afternoon during a 'Walk in Wednesday' event. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

It was part of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities Program which covers all types of traffic safety and is based at the new police station in town on April 18.

Coordinator Ashley Koehler said three out of four car seats are not installed properly, and one common mistake she sees is that parents buckle the child into the seat, but don't attach the seat to their vehicle.

"When that happens and if you have a crash anything that is not strapped down in your car will become a projectile," Koehler said. "So that child could be ejected or even just bouncing around in the car during the wreck and could harm you and your passengers."

Koehler is encouraging parents to schedule a free appoint with them and says they should know their child's age, weight and height and also should bring their car seat manual and their vehicle manual

"Please come on out, it doesn't take long for us to show you the basics on how to properly install it," Koehler said. "We're here most of the time, sometimes we are gone so please call and make an appointment unless it's a walk in Wednesday."

The next car seat safety event will be on Wednesday, May 16 from 1-7 p.m., or you set up an individual appoint by calling the Safe Communities office phone at 573-335-7908.

