House damaged after fire in Herrin, IL

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Herrin, Illinois on Wednesday, April 18 (Source: Raycom Media).

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Herrin, Illinois on Wednesday, April 18.

All crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots around 6:50 p.m. at the home on West Madison Street.

The fire was put under control, but there is a lot of damage, according to a captain with the Herrin Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.