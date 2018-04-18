Paducah Police search for man wanted in attempted theft

Police are searching for man in connection with attempted theft. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Paducah Police are seeking a man in an attempted theft in at the Wal-Mart in Paducah, Ky.

According to police, a man tried to steal more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Paducah Wal-Mart at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

Employees confronted the man and he left the cart in front of the store and fled on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444 - 8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters can also access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

