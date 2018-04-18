Earth Week celebrated at Southeast Missouri State University

It was an Ecopalooza at Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday, April 18. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

It was an Ecopalooza at Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday, April 18. It's part of Earth Week.

Students were able to plant seeds of native plants, charge their phones on a solar panel, see an electric car, and learn about wildlife and their habitats.

One student says she's glad to see so many of her peers showing an interest in Mother Nature.

"I think there's been a great response to it, we seen a lot of people come through, and we've gotten a lot of feedback just from our booth today,” said Vanessa Pendergrass, a Junior. I went through earlier, through some of the other booths and they had some really good information, grabbed a few bags, grabbed a few flyers, definitely very good information today."

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22.

