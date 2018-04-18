Cairo, IL public housing resident buys first home in full

Public housing relocation in Cairo, Illinois is coming to an end.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Elmwood and McBride Complexes will officially close by the end of June. This gives about 50 families less than two months to find a new place to live. HUD officials said a majority of the people who moved out managed to stay in Cairo.



One of those residents, Terri Childs, is using this situation for a new start for her family. Childs is a veteran teacher assistant at Cairo Elementary. She lived at 706 McBride for 16 years, until last Wednesday, she closed on her first home in Cairo.

“I’ve been staying there all of my life, never, never been out the projects and finally I’m a homeowner," she said.

“I don’t know nothing else but Cairo. So I did not want to leave Cairo, I did not, she said. "I was determined to find somewhere to stay. If I had to set up a tent somewhere. I was not going anywhere and I meant that.”

With her determination, she took action. In December, one of her coworkers told her about the property. She came visit it and that’s when Childs and two daughters fell in love.

“So I went to the bank, I filled out some papers for a loan and they approved the loan, but I decided not to take the loan," she said.

Childs took the savings she had and with a little help from family and her income tax and she was able to pay for the house in full.

“I got the shouting and dancing praising the Lord because the Lord did this and my heart was set, I was not going nowhere," Childs said.

And apparently, her daughters were not either.

“You can’t do nothing overnight, you gotta crawl before you walk," she said. "I’m not giving up on Cairo, Cairo is coming back. Little by little it’s improving. It really is. I’m not giving you up.”

Childs is still moving her belongings into her new home for the rest of the week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.