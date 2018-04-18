Perryville police asking for help identifying two people

The two were seen getting into this truck at the time of the incident. (Source: Perryville Police Department)

Perryville Police are searching for two people. (Source: Perryville Police Department)

The Perryville Police Department is needing the public's help in identifying two individuals in regards to an ongoing investigation.

They were seen getting into the truck pictured at the time of the incident.

The suspects are pictured.

Anyone with any information should contact Det. Jordan Bain at the Perryville Police Department (573)547-4546

