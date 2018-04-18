"Friends of the Library" to Host Spring Book Sale

Book sale to take place on Saturday April 21 and Monday April 23. (Source: Pixabay)

The Friends of the Anne West Lindsey District Library in Carterville, Ill. Will host a spring book sale on April 21 and April 23.

This sale will take place during normal library hours.

Members of the “Friends” organization will have access to a special “Friends’ Only Pre-Sale” from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 20. Membership will be available for purchase at the door. Membership levels are online here.

Books will be sold for $5 per bag, with bags provided by the library. Book donations can be dropped off at the library prior to the book sale. Proceeds will benefit library programs and initiatives.

“The Friends are proud to support the Anne West Lindsey District Library,” said Crystal Bouhl, president of the “Friends of the Library” board. “This year alone, through membership dues and donations, we have helped fund the Summer Reading Program and the purchase of two STEAM iPads for the children’s library.”

