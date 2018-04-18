Some want 'sanctuary for gun owners' in Jefferson Co., IL

Leaders in Jefferson County, Illinois want to protect residents' second amendment rights by creating what they call a "sanctuary for gun owners." (Source: Raycom Media)

The Jefferson County Board has written a resolution that declares their opposition to a number of Illinois House and Senate bills that the County Board feels puts restrictions on 2nd Amendment rights.

This action comes after Effingham County recently passed an identical resolution. Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Draege says another Board member approached him with news of Effingham's resolution and the Board decided to pursue one as well.

The bills that the resolution points out as restrictive towards Constitutional rights are HB1465, HB1467, HB1468, HB1469, and SB1657. All of which put some restrictions on the sale or possessions of firearms.

The last item of the resolution states, '...if the Government of the State of Illinois shall infringe upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment, Jefferson County shall become a "sanctuary county: for all firearms unconstitutionally prohibited by the government of the State of Illinois, in that, Jefferson County will prohibit its employees from enforcing the unconstitutional actions of the state government.'

Meaning that local law enforcement in Jefferson County would not be permitted to make arrests on any of the state laws created by the bills in the resolution.

As the authority who would be enforcing, or in this case not enforcing, the laws in question, Jefferson County Sheriff Travis Allen says he was never included on the discussion of this resolution.

"I found out about it this morning on Facebook," he said.

Sheriff Allen says he has made public comment that he would never enforce a law in Jefferson County that restricted any Constitutional rights, including the 2nd Amendment.

As far as making Jefferson County a "sanctuary for gun owners," Sheriff Allen thinks the Board has political motives.

"I don't see it being a positive, negative," he said, "I don't know enough about it at this time and I just think this is 100% politically driven is all this is."

Chairman Draege said he hadn't spoken to Sheriff Allen directly but was told the Sheriff was not opposed to the resolution.

A committee will hear the resolution tomorrow night. If it passes there it will go to the County Board for a vote Monday night.

