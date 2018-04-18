Some want 'sanctuary for gun owners' in Jefferson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some want 'sanctuary for gun owners' in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
Leaders in Jefferson County, Illinois want to protect residents' second amendment rights by creating what they call a "sanctuary for gun owners."  (Source: Raycom Media) Leaders in Jefferson County, Illinois want to protect residents' second amendment rights by creating what they call a "sanctuary for gun owners."  (Source: Raycom Media)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jefferson County Board has written a resolution that declares their opposition to a number of Illinois House and Senate bills that the County Board feels puts restrictions on 2nd Amendment rights. 

This action comes after Effingham County recently passed an identical resolution. Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Draege says another Board member approached him with news of Effingham's resolution and the Board decided to pursue one as well. 

The bills that the resolution points out as restrictive towards Constitutional rights are HB1465, HB1467, HB1468, HB1469, and SB1657. All of which put some restrictions on the sale or possessions of firearms. 

The last item of the resolution states, '...if the Government of the State of Illinois shall infringe upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment, Jefferson County shall become a "sanctuary county: for all firearms unconstitutionally prohibited by the government of the State of Illinois, in that, Jefferson County will prohibit its employees from enforcing the unconstitutional actions of the state government.'

Meaning that local law enforcement in Jefferson County would not be permitted to make arrests on any of the state laws created by the bills in the resolution. 

As the authority who would be enforcing, or in this case not enforcing, the laws in question, Jefferson County Sheriff Travis Allen says he was never included on the discussion of this resolution. 

"I found out about it this morning on Facebook," he said.

Sheriff Allen says he has made public comment that he would never enforce a law in Jefferson County that restricted any Constitutional rights, including the 2nd Amendment. 

As far as making Jefferson County a "sanctuary for gun owners," Sheriff Allen thinks the Board has political motives. 

"I don't see it being a positive, negative," he said, "I don't know enough about it at this time and I just think this is 100% politically driven is all this is."

Chairman Draege said he hadn't spoken to Sheriff Allen directly but was told the Sheriff was not opposed to the resolution. 

A committee will hear the resolution tomorrow night. If it passes there it will go to the County Board for a vote Monday night. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly