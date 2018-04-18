5 facing meth-related charges in Weakley County, TN

Five people are facing meth-related charges after several arrests according to the Weakley County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, Robert Tremain "Tweety" Thomas, 45, of Greenfield, Tenn. for a contempt of court warrant from the juvenile court and for driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. During the arrest, close to 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found along with assorted pills.

Thomas was charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale, possession of schedule 2 hydrocodone with intent to resale, possession of Schedule 4, possession of drug paraphernalia and the introduction of drugs into the county jail.

After being brought into the jail it was found Thomas had meth hid in his sock.

On Tuesday, April 17, investigators executed a search warrant at 290 Wilkinson road north of Latham, Tenn. and recovered two baggies of methamphetamine in a bedroom of the house. There was also a semi-automatic gun recovered from the bedroom along digital scales and $1,573.

Solomon Dewayne Clay, 36, of Martin, Tenn. and Lindsey Faye Ricketts, 33, Martin. were both arrested and charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of her arrest, Ricketts was out of jail on bond with another possession of methamphetamine charge pending in Circuit Court in Weakley County.

Also on Tuesday, investigators went to a home on Barnett Road north of Dresden, Tenn. to conduct a welfare check on some children who live there.

They were not at home at the time but while talking to Wesley Jay "Egg Man" Wilson Jr., 58, and Lacy Nicole Wilson, 36, investigators recovered close to 4 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, numerous bags of marijuana, flat pink items described as marijuana "cookies" and a bag of an unknown brown substance from the residence.

Digital scales, 5 guns and $ 1,110 was also recovered. Both posted a $10,000 bond.

