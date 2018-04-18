ISP is advising drivers to be cautious during annual River to River Relay

ISP is advising driver to be aware of traffic during the River to River Relay. (Source: Illinois State Police)

Illinois State Police District 22 is advising drivers to use extra caution this weekend due to the annual River to River Relay.

According to ISP, many rural roads and some state highways in the counties Union, Johnson and Pope will see high foot traffic on Saturday, April 21. The race starts at McGee Hill in La Rue Pine Hills and ends in Golconda, Ill.

Those participating in the race are asked to be courteous to residents who live along the race route by not blocking their driveways or parking vehicles in their yards.

When parking on the roadway, park along the right-hand side of the road only. This will allow the roadway to remain open for emergency vehicles and local traffic, as well as local traffic.

Also be aware of the runners and extra vehicle traffic which might cause delays at times along the race route. Please consider alternate routes to avoid the congestion of the race.

Officers will be posted at various intersections along the race for traffic control to ensure the safety of participants and the motoring public.

