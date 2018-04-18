Power restored to more than 800 customers in Calloway Co., KY

More than 800 customers of West Kentucky Electric Coooperative are without power in the Pottertown Road area in Calloway County. (Source: WKREC)

The co-op said high winds brought down power lines.

