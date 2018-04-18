Bees swarm in downtown Dexter, MO

A swarm of bees took over a street corner in downtown Dexter, Mo. on Wednesday. (Source: Christa Tucker)

A swarm of bees took over a street corner in downtown Dexter, Missouri.

Viewer Claire Stadt sent us a video of the bees on Wednesday, April 18. They were on E. Stoddard Street.

According to police, they called a beekeeper in to corral them.

