Immaculate Conception in St. Mary, MO closes its doors after 144 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Immaculate Conception in St. Mary, MO closes its doors after 144 years

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
The Immaculate Conception Church in St. Mary, Missouri that was founded in 1874 has officially closed their doors.  (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) The Immaculate Conception Church in St. Mary, Missouri that was founded in 1874 has officially closed their doors.  (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
some of the items collected will go to neighboring churches like Sacred Heart in Ozora, Mo.  (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) some of the items collected will go to neighboring churches like Sacred Heart in Ozora, Mo.  (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
ST. MARY, MO (KFVS) -

The Immaculate Conception Church in St. Mary, Missouri that was founded in 1874 has officially closed their doors. 

The church sits on top a hill overlooking lower St. Mary along with the Mississippi River and parts of Illinois.

The church held their last mass on Sunday, April 16 with Archdiocese of St. Louis Auxiliary Bishop Mark Rivituso.

On Tuesday, Archdiocese members were at the church gathering records and taking an inventory of items that will be taken out and stored or to be used at other locations. 

"We're also here to collect the sacramental records," Archdiocese of St. Louis Father Nick Smith said. "All the baptisms, the funerals, and marriages that have taken place over however many years the parish was in existence. That's the living, breathing record of the church."

Martha Schwent, a resident that has been attending church services for over 50 years. She is a long supporter and church leader there that has been involved in many decisions over the years. 

She said it's sad to see the doors close but said that it had to happen. She was thankful for one final service though. 

"It was sad but it was joyful that we did have a closing," Schwent said. "It wasn't that we just had to walk out of here and not have a closing."

She said after the final mass they had a meeting to talk about what they will do with the property and some of the contents inside. 

"It was sad again," Schwent said. "Very sad knowing that was probably our last meeting inside our hall. After reading over it and a couple days, it took a couple days to really accept what they're doing."

She now had the hard decision of figuring out what church to go to now that she won't be able to continue at Immaculate Conception. 

"We're going to Ste. Genevieve," Schwent added. "We know, with our children going to school up there, we know a lot of the parishioners."

Archdiocese of St. Louis Gabe Jones said there was a number of factors why it was decided to close the church. 

Jones said the pastor was retiring, the age of the building was a contributing factor, upkeep of the building and a shrinking congregation. Those were all factors why they felt it was time to close. 

Smith said some of the items collected will go to neighboring churches like Sacred Heart in Ozora, Mo. 

"Sacred Heart in Ozora, the pastor there will come up and see if there's items that he might be able to use," Smith said. "It will be transferred from here to Sacred Heart. For those items that won't be transferred there then we will then take these items, safeguard them and protect them."

Overall, many here say this is a sad day. "Changes aren't easy," Schwent said. "It's time to move on."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly