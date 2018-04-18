Ohio River closed at Olmsted Lock and Dam after barge breaks apart

The Ohio River is closed at the Olmsted Lock and Dam as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspect following a barge accident on April 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m.

A marine inspection vessel was on the way to locate the sunken barge, but the water is too choppy.

They will try again in the morning, so that portion of the river is closed to traffic overnight.

According to Capt. Jeremy Nichols, the wind was an issue when the commercial tow broke apart. There were no injuries.

The barge has not been located at this time. Crews are using sonar to locate the wreckage.

All barges have been captured and are accounted for except for one that sank, according to Capt. Nichols. No hazardous cargo was aboard the barge. It sank in 30 feet of water. The Corps of Engineers are fairly certain they know where it is.

