NWS: Radar down in Paducah, KY for repairs

The radar will be down for about three weeks (Source: NWS)

A spokesperson with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky announced that mantainence on the radar is making progress.

The Radar Operations Center Center team is working to repair the radar. Here are the updates as of May 1:

The original announcement on April 18 said the KPAH WSR-88D Doppler radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Paducah would be down for the repair of a major mechanical component.

According to the spokesperson, an engineering team from the Radar Operations Center (ROC) in Norman, Oklahoma, found that the gear used to turn the radar antenna, also known as the bull gear, has failed.

Anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of equipment and a six-person team from the ROC will be required to restore the radar. At this time, the team said it anticipates repairs being completed during the next couple of weeks with the radar returning to service by May 11.

NWS supporting radars nearby include:

Springfield, MO (KSGF)

St. Louis, MO (KLSX)

Lincoln, IL (KILX)

Indianapolis, IN (KIND)

Louisville, KY (KLVX)

Evansville, IN (KVWX)

Fort Campbell, KY (KHPX)

Nashville, TN (KOHX)

Memphis, TN (KNQA)

Little Rock, AR (KLZK).

The Paducah, KY WSR-88D is 23 years old and part of a network of 159 operational radars.

