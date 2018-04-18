National Day of Prayer to be celebrated in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Day of Prayer to be celebrated in Anna, IL

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Union County on Thursday, May 3. 

The observance is being hosted by the City of Anna and coordinated by the Union County Alliance of Churches.

 The event will be held at First United Methodist Church at W Monroe St.

A mini-concert will begin around 6:30 p.m. with the actual service beginning at 7 p.m. 

 Bring your lawn chair or blanket and join with other concerned citizens of our county as we offer prayers for our community and our country.

 The service will include representatives from each community in Union County, presentation of the colors by the Anna VFW, pledge led by Union County scouts and 4-Hers in attendance, as well as the prayers offered by local persons for the various areas of our lives.

 The sponsors of the evening stress that this is not an event for just a particular town or church, but rather an opportunity for all residents of Union County to come together for a cause greater than any individual community or church.

The theme for the 2018 observance is “UNITY” with Ephesians 4:3 as the selected Scripture:  “Make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”

 “The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans.  It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.  It is an unprecedented opportunity to see the Lord’s healing and renewing power made manifest as we call on citizens to humbly come before His throne.”

If you desire to know more of the origin, history, or other information on the National Day of Prayer, go to www.NationalDayofPrayer.org.

