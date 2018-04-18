New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office takes over police duties in Lilbourn, MO

The town is under the protection of the county (Source: KFVS)

The sheriff's office is providing law enforcement assistance for the city of Lilbourn after a ballot measure passed.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens, the city of Lilbourn, Missouri does not technically have a police force but they are not being left unprotected. So if you have an issue, call the sheriff's office.

Stevens said the city voted "yes" on a measure to make the city marshal position an appointed post rather than an elected one. When that measure passed, it negated the election of the city marshal who ran unopposed on the same ballot.

According to the sheriff, the city is now taking applications for that position.

In the meantime, Sheriff Stevens said his department will provide law enforcement assistance as needed in Lilbourn.

It is possible that the county could take over the law enforcement duties in the city permanently but Sheriff Stevens said there's not a timeline for a decision on that.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.