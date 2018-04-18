Woman arrested after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

A woman has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky after deputies with the sheriff's department said they stopped her vehicle.

Adrienne Kowalczyk of Clinton was charged with the following:

No registration plates

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense

Failure to notify address change to the department of transportation

Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – 1st offense

Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

On the morning of April 18 around 2:03 a.m, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet passenger car for traffic violations.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they learned Kowalczyk was operating her vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle that revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia items.

Kowalczyk was placed under arrest and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

