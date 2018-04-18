First Alert: Temps dropping, Thursday to be chilly

Check out how much temperatures have gone up since this time Tuesday morning (Source: KFVS)

It will be warmer today...but the strong winds gusts will be back too. (Source: KFVS)

We are enjoying a warm but windy day ahead of a cold front moving into the Heartland.

Grant Dade says tomorrow will be chilly once again.

This evening will be mild early with temperatures dropping after the cold front passes.

Ahead of this front we have seen very warm and windy conditions. Many areas saw temperatures reach the lower 80s. This will all come to an end later this evening as cooler weather rapidly moves across the Heartland.

Lows by morning will be back down in the middle to upper 30s.



Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly for this time of the year. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s.



Looks like some areas of the Heartland could see another freeze Friday morning. Plus, there may be some rain over the weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.