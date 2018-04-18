Thank a lineman on National Lineman Appreciation Day

When the power goes out a lineman is there to fix it (Source: KFVS)

This job isn't for everyone, especially those of us who are afraid of heights. So thank a lineman today, on National Lineman Appreciation Day.

The day falls on April 18 each year.

These are the men and women who give our homes, power plants and more power to keep running. They are in dangerous conditions each day but especially when the power goes out.

Due to the dangerous conditions power poses, safety is of utmost importance for both the lineman and the consumer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.