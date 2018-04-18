What you need to know April 18

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 18.

We'll see much milder start to the day, although temps will be in the 70s in some areas it will also be very windy, with wind gusts over 30.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says some of our northern counties will reach their highs around lunchtime. Then they’ll see numbers drop through the afternoon.



A frost possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

The best rain chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered showers expected through the day Sunday.

The southern half of the heartland have the best chance for rain.

A father in New Mexico is facing child abuse charges after deputies say his 8-month-old daughter nearly drowned while he was distracted watching YouTube videos.

A Cape Girardeau boutique store is helping women out in more ways than just selling them clothes.

A father was charged after police said he left his handgun in the car, where his 3-year-old daughter got hold of it and accidentally shot her mother.

