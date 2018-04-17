New guidelines to prevent elderly falls

As your age increases, your likelihood of injuring yourself from falling also increases.

The U.S. preventative services task force issued new recommendations to help prevent injuries due to falls. One of the biggest is staying active as you age.

According to the CDC, falling is the leading cause of death due to injury for older Americans.

Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau deals a lot with people who do fall. Tracy Tripp, a dietician there says that as more and more Americans live longer it is a growing issue.

"So the stuff's going to become a lot more important," said Tripp. "Not only for the people turning 65, or beginning to enter that age group, but ... for their caregivers and children to be aware of this kind of thing to prevent that stuff. Prevent the falls, that's our goal."

Besides staying active making sure the intake of Vitamin D is correct is suggested. Tripp added that making sure walkways are clean and lit well,no small rugs are on the floor, handrails and lights are used on stairs, and talking openly with a doctor to adjust any medication, are a few other tips that could help.

