Tee it up! It's time for the 23rd annual Cape Shrine Club Golf Tournament. Bent Creek Golf Course hosts the event that tees off on Friday, May 18.

The $100 entry fee per person includes 18 holes of golf and cart, along with lunch. Beverages are provided during the tournament by the Cape Shrine Club. It's a four-person scramble. Entry forms must be submitted on or before May 9.

Prizes will be given away for success on certain holes. Gift certificates go to each team that wins its flight.

Registration begins at 10 am, followed by lunch from 11 am-12 pm. Shotgun start is at 12:30 pm.

The Cape Shriners work year round raising money to better the lives of children with disabilities, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information call Chuck Stratton at 573-208-6901.

