Cardinals aim to continue the winning steak at Wrigley

The St, Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley after game one was postponed due to weather.

Matt Carpenter was the spark the Cardinals were looking for as he drove in 3 on a double and a single.

Adam Wainwright is looking for his first win of the season and didn't allow a run through 5 innings.

Paul DeJong also homered in the 8th.

Javier Baez showed some life for the Cubs with a 2-run blast off Greg Holland.

The Cardinals hold on and win it 5-3 to improve their winning streak to 5 games and are now 10-7 on the season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.