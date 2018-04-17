1 injured in 2 vehicle crash in on I-55 in Fruitland, MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 1 person was injured in the crash (Source: KFVS)

According to the Highway Patrol, one person was injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Fruitland, Missouri.

According to Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, it happened on I-55 near the Rhodes convenience store.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No lane blockage was reported.

