'Drop it and Drive' part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month in IL

The city of Carterville, Illinois is getting strict on cell phone use while driving this month as part of a campaign from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Police recently got a grant from the state of Illinois in order to fund extra patrols out on the road this month.

The campaign is called Drop it and Drive and is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the state.

According to Deputy Chief at Carterville PD, Mike Flanagan, they aren't going to go easy on people using their phones on the road.

"This particular campaign, the state is asking us to be a little more enforcement oriented. so we'll be issuing statements for distracted driving along with any other sort of violations we see, speeding and that kind of stuff,” he said. “We'll sit at stop signs and even just driving around, you'd be amazed even as I’m sure you've seen when you're driving around. You see people on their phones and texting and driving. well we're observant too so when we see that we pull the driver over and cite them.”

According to IDOT, there have already been 252 fatal crashes in the state in 2018.

State police say it's difficult to determine just how many of those were the result of using the phone while driving but consider it to be the biggest cause of traffic accidents.

