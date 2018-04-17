Cape Girardeau clothing store helps empower women - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau clothing store helps empower women

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Clothing store helps empower women (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS) Clothing store helps empower women (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A boutique store is helping women out in more ways than just selling them clothes. 

Dyme Boutique is a store in Cape Girardeau that provides clothing for women. It also helps provide those women to feel empowered and better about themselves. 

"We are pointing out those positive elements that women have," Dyme Boutique COO Latara Scott said. "We feel like women can do anything."

Two women first had the idea for this business in September of 2017.

"We were both at a point in our lives where we were going through some life changes and hard times," Dyme Boutique CEO Amy Tyus explained. "We tend to lean on each other. We've been best friends for a long time."

They wanted to change their lives and decided to start a company for the purpose of helping other women feel better about themselves. 

"Making them feel special. Making them feel worth that they can wake up and choose to be happy everyday," Scott added. "It's a choice! It's a choice to wake up and be happy."

Tyus said when women feel beautiful and confident then they are beautiful. Therefore, they try to help their women customers embrace their beauty and help them grow in confidence.

The company even provides photo shoots and a video every month for a person that needs some extra help.

"Knowing that they're standing there and feeling beautiful and they are on top of the world at that moment, that makes it all worth it for us," Tyus said. "One month at a time we are just empowering women and building confidence."

Tyus said it's so much more than just selling clothes. 

"We wanted to give back," Tyus added. "We wanted our customers to feel involved and part of the brand. It's our way of giving back."

Tyus said they have already helped out several women in helping to achieve more confidence and boost their happiness. 

They have already shot and created four videos highlighting these women. The video is a full production shot and edited by BeastUp Films with the help from marketing and branding company Area 42.

One video shows four women who symbolically take charge of their life by finding and focusing in on issues they might find hard to face head on. They end up shooting plates that represent divorce, low self-esteem, domestic violence, infertility and sexism.

"It's a moment for her to shine," Tyus said. "That small spotlight that we put on her for that short period of time sometimes is all a woman needs for that confidence boost."

Scott said that the movies show that they can wake up each day and destroy everything that attempts to take them down.

"In the movie you'll see that we're shooting at targets like divorce, domestic violence, anything that try to destroy women," Scott said. "People look at this and say what does this have to do with clothes? But it's not really about the clothes."

For Tyus and Scott, they are already selling their line of clothes on their Facebook page and their website. They have also recently moved into a brick and mortar location in Cape Girardeau on Plaza Way in the Town Plaza area. 

They are planning to open their doors this May. 

They are also planning on holding their first summer fashion show on June 30th. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly