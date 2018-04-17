Perryville Smithsonian exhibit inspires athletes

Perryville is the first place you can see the hometown teams traveling exhibit, a look into how sports have shaped America. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)

Perryville, Missouri is the first place you can see the hometown teams traveling exhibit, a look into how sports have shaped America.

The Perryville Higher Education Building is the current home to the hometown teams traveling exhibit.

"the exhibit focuses on community sports whether its snow or turf or road, water, court," said Trish Erzfeld. "They try to look at all the sports within a community and then we get to share that with our local history of sports in our community."

Trish Erzfeld is a member of the Perry County historical society says Perryville is the first city to host this exhibit and it's already a hit among schools.

"It's an educational opportunity not only for kids but for adults they learn a lot of fun facts a lot of traditions and how they came to be," she said. "We learn fun things about things in our life that are associated with sports that we may have not made the connection with the Wheaties box or a pair of tennis shoes and sports come into our lives even though we may not play sports."

The exhibit is interactive with videos, flip charts and other activities for kids of all ages to enjoy - even adults.

But Erzfeld says they wanted to expand on the exhibit by adding a local tie.

"We've actually created another exhibit separate from the Smithsonian exhibit to complement it on our community," she said. "So we've reached out to a lot of the school's different organizations so that we can kind of share our history and our highlights in the sports world."

You can see memorabilia old and new at this exhibit now until May 18.

For more information:

Perryville Co. Historical Society

573-768-2470

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday - 8-5 p.m.

Wednesday 12-8 p.m.

