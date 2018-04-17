Earth Day parade scheduled in Carbondale, IL

In honor of Earth Day, a group known as "The Beloved Puppetistas" is holding a parade in the city of Carbondale on Sunday, April 22. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

In honor of Earth Day, a group known as "The Beloved Puppetistas" is holding a parade in the city of Carbondale on Sunday, April 22. Members say it is a celebration of the Earth with the aim to teach children more about the environment and how to help take care of it.

This is the 5th Annual Earth Day Parade in the city according to Beloved Puppetista member, Lisa Barnes, who also attended a number of workshops around Carbondale to host families making puppets for the parade.

Barnes says this event isn't just for the kids. In fact, most of the time parents bring their children to the puppet making workshops and make their own for the parade as well. Even though it's a fun event, she says the kids learn a thing or two about the animal puppets they make for the festivities.

"We really try to only use recycled materials or materials we can get from nature," she said, "And we try to emphasize with the kids how that animal that they like so much fits in to the planet. What does it eat? What eats it? Where does it live?"

The parade will start at the LIFE Community Center at 11:30 and will end at Turley Park. At the end, Barnes says there will be activities and all the puppets made for the parade will be on display.

