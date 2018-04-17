Guide to all things Paducah QuiltWeek 2018

Thousands will be in Paducah April 18 through April 21 for one reason: Quilt Week.

In its 34rd year, the four-day event is one of the biggest annual celebrations of the lasting art form.

If you’re a quilter, art enthusiast, or just looking for something to do, you won’t want to miss this show.

CLICK HERE for a guide to all things Quilt Week.

