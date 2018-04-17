Cape Central names new high school principal

According to Cape Girardeau Public Schools, Nancy Scheller will be the new Cape Central High School principal. This will be effective July 1. (Source: KFVS)

Scheller serves as the current director of the academy. She has been a mathematics teacher, head volleyball coach and assistant principal. She came to Cape in 2006.

“It was a difficult decision leaving such great staff and students at Central Academy, but I know that Dr. Small will continue in the positive direction we are heading," said Scheller. "I am looking forward to joining the CHS team again and continuing to make CHS an excellent place to educate our students."

Dr. Stephanie Small will be the Director of Central Academy. Dr. Small brings 29 years of experience in various capacities to Central Academy. She has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, director, principal, and school improvement consultant in the Saint Louis area.

“I will truly miss the students and staff at Cape Central High School and am humbled, honored, and excited to continue my life's passion as the Director of Central Academy for the 2018-2019 school year," said Small. "With the support of our Central Office team, I promise that I will do my very best to empower teachers in order to collectively meet the needs of the students and families we serve."

“We are looking forward the 2018-19 school year and watching the impact these two administrators will have with our students, staff, and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass.

