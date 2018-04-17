Left turn lanes added to Deerwood Dr. at N. High St. in Jackson, MO

Drivers can use the new lanes to make left turns. This is a busy intersection. (Source: Raycom Media)

Public Works confirms road work has been completed by city crews to add separate left-turn lanes on both sides of Deerwood Drive at the intersection with North High Street (Hwy. 61 North) in Jackson, Missouri.

There has been restriping and left turn bays and arrows added. Drivers are asked to use caution as other drivers get used to the new configuration.

