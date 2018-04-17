Broadway in Cape Girardeau, MO to be reduced to one lane on April 23 for construction work

Construction will close the westbound land of Broadway for one week. (Source: Raycom Media)

Construction work on the H&H building in Cape Girardeau, Mo. will lead to a lane closure on Broadway.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, westbound traffic will be closed on Monday, April 23. This closure is expected to last one week, weather permitting.

A detour will be set, taking traffic north on Lorimier, west on Belleview St. and then south on Middle, returning to Broadway.

Businesses will remain open and eastbound, on-street parking will be available for customers.

For any more information, contact Cape Girardeau Public Works’ Street Division at (573) 339-6351.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.