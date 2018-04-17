Coaching legend McFerren returning to NMCC

Heartland basketball coaching legend Lennies McFerren is returning to New Madrid County Central to take over as the boys head basketball coach. (Source: Raycom Media)

Heartland basketball coaching legend Lennies McFerren is returning to New Madrid County Central to take over as the boys head basketball coach.

McFerren has won nine state championships. Seven at Charleston and two at New Madrid.

McFerren has already been named to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

