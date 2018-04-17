Athletic trainer excused after allegations of inappropriate relationship with Massac Co. student

Massac USD #1 Superintendent Jason Hayes said an athletic trainer was fired in February 2018 after an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Hayes said the matter was turned over to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The trainer was employed by the Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky and not the school.

An investigation is underway by DCFS and law enforcement.

Here is the press release from Supt. Hayes released on April 17:

