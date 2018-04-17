Caruthersville School Dist. revises graduation guidelines; allows children under 5

The Caruthersville School District revised its graduation guidelines to allow children under five years old at the ceremony. (Source: KFVS)

The Caruthersville School District in southeast Missouri has revised its graduation guidelines to allow children under five years old at the ceremony.

On April 8, the high school posted on Facebook as part of the graduation guidelines that "...Nobody under the age of five will be allowed to attend graduation."

Several residents reached out to us upset about the guidelines.

On Tuesday, April 17, the school district posted the revised guidelines and said, "Children will be allowed to enter the ceremony. However, anyone, regardless of age, causing a disturbance will be asked to move to an alternate location."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.