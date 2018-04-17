United Way accepting resumes for Executive Director

The UWSCI serves five counties, Jefferson, Marion, Wabash, Washington and Wayne. (Source: KFVS)

The United Way of South Central Illinois (UWSCI) is currently accepting resumes for the vacancy of Executive Director.

The Executive Director is responsible for the leadership and management in carrying out the purpose and policies of the organization as established by the Board of Directors.

This is a full-time position and is held to the utmost level of ethical standards of UWSCI.

The Executive Director also serves as the chief fund development officer and is responsible for the leadership, management, strategic planning and fiscal health of the United Way.

The applicants must demonstrate fund-raising ability, volunteer recruitment, public relation skills, able to lead group presentations, and public speaking skills.

The Executive Director answers to the volunteer board of directors directly.

Previous experience with a board of directors and staff management are preferred.

It is also preferred applicants have leadership experience with philanthropic non-profit organizations and community impact agency funding models.

Friday, April 20 is the deadline to submit a resume to our Executive Assistant, Kay Dorris, at United Way of South Central Illinois, PO Box 711, Mt. Vernon, IL, 62864 or via email.

